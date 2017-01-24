× Lawrence police continue search for suspect, lockdown lifted at 3 schools

Update: The lockdown was lifted at the schools and the middle and high schools will release with their regularly scheduled dismissal. Police say they have four of the five suspects in custody.

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Three Lawrence Township schools are on lockdown as police search for five suspects in the area.

According to police, the incident started after a report of a burglary on 34th Street. The suspects stole a car and took off towards Lawrence. The pursuit ended near 52nd Street when five men in the car bailed and took off on foot.

These three Lawrence Township schools are on an external precautionary lockdown: Lawrence Central, Belzer Middle, and Harrison Hill Elementary. Lawrence Township school officials say Harrison Hill will release from school using a controlled dismissal. That means there will be extra security and classes will dismiss one at a time. As a result, buses may be a little delayed.

School officials hope the lockdown will be lifted by the time the middle and high schools are ready to dismiss.

We will update this when more info becomes available.