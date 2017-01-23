× Winter weather returns this week

I hope everyone had a chance to get outside and enjoy the near record highs in the 60s this past weekend. This week’s weather will feature a gradual cool down as we’ll go from highs near 50 degrees to highs in the 30s. Winter weather will return this week as we’ll also go from rain to snow. So far this season snow has been scarce and I don’t expect any significant accumulation this week.

High temperatures have been above average for the past eleven days.

Daylight hours are slowly increasing.

So far this season we’ve had less than half of our usual winter snow.

A few showers will develop Wednesday afternoon.

Snow showers are likely Thursday.

Flurries will linger through Friday.

Another cold front will approach central Indiana on Saturday.

We’ll have another chance for snow on Sunday.

Colder air moves in late this week.