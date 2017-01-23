Mild through early Wednesday before winter, snow chances make a comeback

Posted 6:32 am, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:12AM, January 23, 2017

We have three more unseasonably warm days before winter returns! Although we won't get into the 60s any more, we'll see daily highs in the 40s and 50s through early Wednesday. You can expect a lot of clouds today with temperatures remaining in the 40s.

today-forecast-sky

A passing shower will also be possible through tonight.  Our best chance to see rain will be across eastern Indiana, as rain will be moving in from the east throughout the course of the day, however we'll see more dry time than wet.

latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

Tuesday will be dry, and Wednesday will be our transition day back to winter. Temperatures will start off in the 50s on Wednesday with some rain. Temperatures will fall and rain will change over to a wintry mix by sunset.

week-at-a-glance nam-precip_clouds-wide

We'll be cold enough Thursday through Sunday to support a few snow showers. No major accumulation is expected through the weekend.

ls-am-7-day

