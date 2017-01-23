Volunteer search team finds body of missing southern Indiana boy in creek

BORDEN, Ind. – Authorities found the body of a missing 2-year-old southern Indiana boy in a creek after an exhaustive weekend search in Clark County.

The body of William G. Roberts was discovered around 2 a.m. Sunday. The little boy was playing near a creek Saturday afternoon in Borden when he disappeared. His mother said she took her eyes off him for a couple minutes and then realized he was gone.

He was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police and volunteers searched for him for several hours in an effort that included helicopters, a dive team and K-9 units. Several law enforcement agencies were involved. Police called off the divers once it got dark, but community members continued to look for him.

Some neighbors criticized police for calling off the search once it got dark. However, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said only the divers were called off. Deputies remained in the area to search nearby fields after sunset, the department said.

A volunteer search party found the 2-year-old in a creek near his home. Neighbors estimated that 150 to 200 people stayed after dark to aid in the search.

The boy was pronounced dead at a Floyd County hospital. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning.