State senator’s Facebook share of ‘fat women’ post about Women’s March participants draws scorn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana state senator is drawing heat after apparently sharing a derogatory Facebook post about this weekend’s Women’s March.

Indiana Sen. Jack E. Sandlin shared a post that said, “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in eight years.”

Sandlin, who represents the 36th District in Indianapolis and Greenwood, took down the message. However, people took screenshots that quickly made the rounds on social media.

Jack Sandlin is a member of the Indiana State Senate. This is what we're dealing with. pic.twitter.com/7ZW1bnibnN — whitney (@its_whitney) January 23, 2017

Sandlin took down the post and said in a separate message on Facebook that he wasn’t sure how the post ended up on his page:

“Apparently there is an offensive post on Facebook that’s attributed to me about women in Washington marching. Not sure how that ended up on my Facebook wall but that certainly does not reflect my opinion of women. People who know me will know that’s not my view.”

The explanation post was also later taken down from public view.

Sandlin then issued a public statement about the post that echoed the Facebook apology:

“Yesterday, an offensive message related to the Women’s March on Washington appeared on my Facebook page. It’s unclear to me how this ended up on my page, but I have removed it. This message in no way represents my views toward women, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who may have seen it.”

Sandlin served on the Indianapolis Marion County City-County Council for six years before being elected to the state senate last November.

He spent 20 years with the Indianapolis Police Department and became a deputy chief before he left in 1993. He also spent time with the Southport Police Department and now runs a private investigation agency, according to the biography on his campaign website.