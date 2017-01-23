Reggie Miller meets his ‘Olympic hero,’ Lilly King prior to Pacers vs. Knicks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Reggie Miller and Lilly King share Olympic gold medalist status, the love of trash talk and both are regarded as legends in Indiana, but until Monday, the two had never shared the same room.

“The queen of trash talk has finally met the king of trash talk,” Miller said with a smile, just minutes before taking his seat to broadcast his former team’s game against the Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

King, who earned gold in Rio in both the 100m breaststroke and the 4x100m medley relay, attended her first Pacers game following an invitation on social media from Miller.

Upon meeting and placing her Rio gold around his neck, Miller called the Indiana University product his “Olympic hero,” applauding her criticism of her Olympic competitor from Russia who’d previously been banned for doping.

“When I was watching the Olympics and everything that was going on, and I was like, ‘That’s Cheryl Miller,’” Miller said, referring to his trailblazing sister, a Hall of Famer who won Olympic gold in 1984. “Her demeanor and her confidence, that’s Cheryl all over, and I have to meet her.”

The respect between the two is mutual, as they called one another “heroes," and both exclaimed how much of an honor and privilege it was to share a few moments prior to tip-off.

Miller provided the color commentary for TNT’s coverage of Monday’s Knicks vs. Pacers game. King, an Evansville native, made the trip from Bloomington, where the sophomore continues to compete collegiately for the Hoosiers.