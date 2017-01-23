Former President George H.W. to be moved out of ICU; Barbara Bush discharged

HOUSTON, Texas — Former President George H.W. Bush will be moved out of the intensive care unit Monday, and his wife has been discharged after her condition improved over the weekend.

Doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital said Bush is recovering well from pneumonia after spending the last several days in the ICU. He was admitted to the hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing.

His wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, was also admitted to the hospital for bronchitis. She had the option to go home Sunday, but decided to stay at the hospital one more night in order to be close to her husband. She was discharged Monday.

Doctors said Barbara Bush had viral bronchitis that worsened because she’d been “running herself ragged” to help her husband at the hospital.

George H.W. Bush, who served as president from 1989 through 1993, was able to breathe without mechanical assistance, doctors said, although he will still require an aggressive medication regiment to help with treatment and recovery.

The 92-year-old is on minimal oxygen and has been joking and laughing with nurses. Doctors said he watched the inauguration Friday and commented when he saw his son, former President George W. Bush, on TV. He didn’t provide the staff with “any great insights” on politics during the inauguration, doctors said.

Even though he’s showed tremendous progress in his recovery, Bush will remain in the hospital for the next several days. His doctors said it’s possible he’ll be discharged over the weekend.

The couple’s love for one another is evident. Doctors said they were “essentially therapy for each other” while they were in the hospital and encouraged each other to take their medication and do what the doctors advised.