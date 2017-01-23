× Merriam-Webster offers definition of ‘fact’ after Trump aide’s comments about ‘alternative facts’

NEW YORK – The Merriam-Webster Dictionary is seeing a huge spike in searches for “facts” after Donald Trump’s aide Kellyanne Conway used the term “alternative facts” when speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” yesterday.

Conway told Chuck Todd that the statements press secretary Sean Spicer made to reporters on Saturday about Trump’s inauguration crowd versus Obama’s inauguration crowd were “alternative facts.”

The phrase caused widespread confusion, and people flocked to Merriam-Webster’s website for some answers on the definition of alternative facts.

So they decided to tweet out their definition of a fact.

📈A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 22, 2017

Currently, the word “fact” is the number one trending word on Merriam-Webster.