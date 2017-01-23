LIVE STREAM: Sean Spicer holds first formal press briefing

Merriam-Webster offers definition of ‘fact’ after Trump aide’s comments about ‘alternative facts’

Posted 1:12 pm, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 01:14PM, January 23, 2017
Kellyanne Conway, appears on the Sunday morning show Meet The Press, from the north lawn at the White House, January 22, 2017 (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Kellyanne Conway, appears on the Sunday morning show Meet The Press, from the north lawn at the White House, January 22, 2017 (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – The Merriam-Webster Dictionary is seeing a huge spike in searches for “facts” after Donald Trump’s aide Kellyanne Conway used the term “alternative facts” when speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” yesterday.

Conway told Chuck Todd that the statements press secretary Sean Spicer made to reporters on Saturday about Trump’s inauguration crowd versus Obama’s inauguration crowd were “alternative facts.”

The phrase caused widespread confusion, and people flocked to Merriam-Webster’s website for some answers on the definition of alternative facts.

So they decided to tweet out their definition of a fact.

Currently, the word “fact” is the number one trending word on Merriam-Webster.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s