Man wanted in Grant County on molestation, child solicitation charges

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators in Grant County are trying to track down a man wanted for child molestation and child solicitation.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 38-year-old Travis Jones. He’s about 5’11” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Jones is wanted on a pair of warrants out of Grant County for molestation and child solicitation, police said.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously and are eligible for a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.