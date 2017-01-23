× Indiana representative shares meme showing woman being sprayed during protest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana representative is being criticized for sharing a meme on his Facebook page.

Indiana Representative Jim Lucas (R) posted a picture yesterday of a woman being sprayed during a protest. The picture had the words “Participation trophies now in liquid form” on it. Lucas added “Today’s giggle…” to the caption of his post.

CBS4 called Lucas to ask him about the Facebook post, and he said the meme was from a Facebook page called Veteran Humor. He said the meme had nothing to do with the Women’s March, and he posted it because he is very against participation trophies.

“I did not intend to have any hidden meaning in it. I found humor in it, and I shared it, and that`s as simple as you can get you know. There are people out there who want to blow this into me hating women or me not respecting women`s rights and nothing could be further from the truth,” Spicer told CBS4.

Lucas, who represents House District 69 which is composed of portions of Bartholomew, Jennings, Jackson and Jefferson counties in southeast Indiana, does not plan on taking the post down.

Lucas isn’t the only Indiana lawmaker that’s getting heat for a Facebook post today.

Indiana Sen. Jack E. Sandlin shared a post that said, “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in eight years.”

Jack Sandlin is a member of the Indiana State Senate. This is what we're dealing with. pic.twitter.com/7ZW1bnibnN — whitney (@its_whitney) January 23, 2017

Sandlin, who represents the 36th District in Indianapolis and Greenwood, took down the message and said he wasn’t sure how the post ended up on his page.

He issued this public statement: