Former IU student gets year of probation for attack on Muslim woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Under the terms of a plea deal, a former Indiana University student will face no jail time for his attack on a Muslim woman in 2015.

A judge accepted the deal in Monroe County Court on Monday. Triceton Bickford, who was 19 at the time of the attack, will serve less than a year of probation on a misdemeanor charge of battery. Five of the six charges against him were dropped.

Bickford was accused of drunkenly attacking a Muslim woman outside Bloomington's Sofra Cafe in October of 2015. The woman told CBS4 that he held her around the neck, tried to remove her headscarf, and yelled "white power" as he attacked her in front of her nine-year-old daughter.

"If I didn't grab his hands, he could've killed me," the victim said shortly after the attack.

Bickford's mother later said her son was pressured into binge drinking and did not mean what he said.

"I want people to know that this is not my son, he is not this kind of person, he does not hate people," Julie Frazier said.

The FBI started investigating the case after it happened. According to the Herald Times, it has chosen not classify it as a hate crime.

The lighter sentence, however, has prompted some to call once again for Indiana to adopt its own hate crime legislation. It's an effort State Senator Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, has been working on for six years.

"I think it’s time for us to move forward and recognize that we all are protected under this law," Taylor said.

Taylor said that the law would train officers in spotting signs of bias at the scene of the crime, and allow for harsher penalties and sentences in the event of a crime motivated by an attack on a protected class.

"These are incidents that are happening every day. Unfortunately for us, we don’t want to recognize that they’re happening," Taylor said.

Taylor worried Bickford's light sentence would send the wrong message to minorities and victims of attacks like this one.

"On its face, that looks terrible, and it looks terrible to the state of Indiana," Taylor said. "That young man deserves more time and he needs to pay for what he did and I don’t think probation is the only thing that he should get."

A similar bill, written by a Republican Senator, is likely to get a hearing soon, according to Taylor. It would add language to Indiana's aggregating factors, allowing a judge to consider a harsher penalty at sentencing time. He said he'll continue to push for harsher penalties in the case of hate crimes.