Dozens of Muncie homes sit vacant, filled with meth residue

MUNCIE, Ind. – Cautionary signs are stamped on dozens of Muncie homes, warning the public of the dangerous chemicals that are inside, residue from manufacturing meth.

“Heroin use does not leave behind a toxic heroin field in its wake but meth does more than just personal damage…it does property damage,” said West End Neighborhood Association President Brad King.

The Delaware County Health Department says their county has the most meth labs in the state of Indiana and most of those labs were located in rental homes around the city. Now, at least 60 homes busted by police sit empty, saturated with toxic chemicals that have seeped into the walls and floors and the cleanup costs the property owners.

“Anywhere between $5,000 and $15,000 for the cleanup,” said King.

King tells us that in the past few years, there have been 21 meth labs busted by police in his neighborhood. Ten of them are still contaminated and deemed too dangerous to live in by the health department.

“It is a fairly big problem to have 21 labs in 20 different locations,” said King.

In 2016, there were 145 meth labs in the county and according to county data maps, the labs were located in south side and west end area homes, the same areas where the contaminated empty homes still sit.

“The abandoned homes have poison coating the walls or floors and people can track that home or they can ingest it. It may not kill them but it could make them ill,” said King.

It is not always easy to clean up the chemicals and must be done by professionals that can be found through the health department. Some contractors tear out the entire interior to remove the chemicals while others say it is cheaper to demolish the home.

“The problem doesn’t get funded well and then you have people that walk away from those properties and it just sits there and doesn’t get cleaned and gets worse,” said King.

King says funding is the key to rehabbing the toxic and vacant homes. He is working to find funding that can give people the money to rehab the homes and get rid of the vacant eyesores.

“No one wants it and the problem is that it creates a certain type of disinvestment for a neighborhood like the West End that is trying to revitalize,” said King.

When police find other meth labs around the Muncie area, they report them to the Delaware County Health Department. The health department will then add the address to a long list of homes waiting to be decontaminated.