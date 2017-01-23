× Colts weighing training camp options

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In what amounts to an annual ritual, the Indianapolis Colts are exploring their options regarding where to hold training camp in July.

Pete Ward, the team’s chief operating officer, confirmed Monday Anderson University and DePauw University in Greencastle are among the possible locations. The Colts have held training camp in Anderson since 2010, but always have operated on a year-to-year basis.

“It’s no different than every year,’’ Ward said. “We’ve always had one-year contracts and evaluate our options every year.’’

More teams are deciding to hold training camp at their headquarters, and that always remains an option for the Colts although the current layout would make it difficult to accommodate open practices for fans.

The Colts always have valued getting away for two or three weeks. They held training camp at Anderson from 1984 through ’98, relocated to Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute from 1999-2009, then returned to Anderson.

Last summer’s training camp was one of the briefest: 17 days and 11 practices.

