× Authorities search for man accused of shooting at Martin County deputy

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. – Police were looking for a man who fired at a Martin County deputy during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on Mobley Road, when a deputy pulled over a Dodge Dart for a traffic violation. When the deputy started talking to the driver, the man pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the deputy, police said.

The deputy retreated and returned fire. He was not injured during the encounter, police said. The driver took off; the car was last seen going eastbound on County Road 450 near Trip Road. The deputy was unable to get the car’s license plate number.

The vehicle was a light-colored 2012-2017 Dodge Dart. The driver was a white male in a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 247-3726.