× Authorities say man fatally shot wife, attacked daughters in southern Indiana home

DARMSTADT, Ind. – A southern Indiana man was taken into custody Monday after authorities say he attacked his wife and two adult daughters inside their home.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported assault in the 400 block of Shillington Drive in Darmdstadt around 7 a.m.

Deputies had received multiple 911 calls saying the father, Clint Loehrlein, had shot and stabbed his twin daughters, who are in their early 20s.

When deputies entered the home, they were confronted by the father, who was reportedly armed with a knife. Deputies say he refused to surrender and began injuring himself with the knife. Deputies shot the father with a Taser and took him into custody following a struggle.

Loehrlein’s wife, 52-year-old Sherry, was found deceased inside the home. The county coroner says she died from a single gunshot wound to the upper back.

One of the daughters, who had been hiding in a closet, ran to deputies and was escorted to an ambulance. Both sisters were transported to an area hospital.

Sheriff Wedding says one sister sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm, while the other sustained multiple gunshots and stab wounds.

Wedding says the father is under guard while being treated for his self-inflicted injuries. He will be arrested once he is released from the hospital.

Authorities continue to investigate the assault.