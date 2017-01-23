× 2 injured in semi vs. car crash on SR 37 near Bloomington; lanes restricted

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash involving a car and a semi has restricted traffic on both northbound and southbound lanes of State Road 37, north of Bloomington.

State police say the serious crash happened at Simpson Chapel Road Monday afternoon.

Officers say two people were injured in the crash. Their conditions were not immediately released.

