Several Sierra Nevada beers recalled in 36 states, including Indiana

SAN FRANCISCO — Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has announced a recall of certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales, IPA’s and other beers after detecting a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break off into the bottle.

In a statement Sunday, the company said the recall applies to eight different types of its craft beers purchased in 36 states across the Midwest, the South and East Coast of the United States, including Indiana.

The beer affected by this recall includes those brands listed below with a packaging date that falls within the range with a code of “M” (Mills River) and not “C” (Chico), which is all information that can be found printed on the packaging or shoulder of the bottle:

Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/8/17

Beer Camp Golden IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Sidecar Orange Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Torpedo Extra IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Tropical Torpedo 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Nooner 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Hop Hunter 12-ounce bottles in 6- and 12-pack (cases) packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

Otra Vez 12-ounce bottles in 6-packs packaged 12/5/16-1/13/17

The recall was issued after quality inspections at the company’s Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a limited number of bottles made with a flaw “that may cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle,” the statement said.

Customers who have purchased the recalled beer will be eligible for full compensation of the purchase price and are advised not to drink it and to dispose of the it. A website has been set up for compensation information and updates on the recall.