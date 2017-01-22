× Police take gun-wielding man into custody after brief standoff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man wielding a gun was taken into custody after a brief standoff on the city’s near southeast side Sunday morning.

IMPD officers say the male suspect was driving around holding the gun to his head before he stopped at his former residence near the intersection of Walker Avenue and South Keystone Avenue, where his wife reportedly still lives.

IMPD officers and a SWAT team were called to the scene just after 10 a.m.

Police say the wife and one other person inside the home made it out safely and the suspect surrendered without incident around 11:45 a.m.

Area churches were briefly on lockdown as a result of the investigation.

This story is developing will be updated when more information becomes available.