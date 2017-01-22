× Over 200 restaurants offering discounted meals as part of Devour Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 200 Indianapolis restaurants will begin offering three-course, value-priced menus starting Monday.

The discounted menus are part of Devour Indy, which takes place two times a year, once in the winter and once in the summer.

This year’s initial Devour Indy events will be held from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5. The summer events will be held from Aug. 21 to Sept. 3.

No coupons or passes are needed to participate and diners are not required to make reservations, but they are “highly recommended.” Patrons will be able to see if the eatery accepts reservations or not by viewing the restaurant’s menu.

Learn more about Devour Indy at the event’s website.

Participating downtown restaurants:

1913 Restaurant

36 Degrees

Adobo Grill

B’s Po Boy

Bangkok Restuarant & Jazz Bar

Barcelona Tapas

Bazbeaux Pizza

Bluebeard

BRU Burger Bar Indianapolis

Burgerhaus

Cerulean

CharBlue

Chef JJ’s Downtown

Chef Joseph’s at The Connoisseur Room

Chilly Water Brewing Co.

Claddagh Irish Pub

Columbia Club

Dick’s Last Resort

Ember Urban Eatery

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

FortyFive Degrees

Giordano’s

Harry & Izzy’s (Downtown)

High Velocity

Hoagies & Hops

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Iaria’s Italian Restaurant

Ike & Jonesy’s

Indy Ice House

Livery

LongBranch Louie’s Wine Dive & Mass Ave. Kitchen

MacNiven’s Restaurant & Bar

Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles

McCormick and Schmicks

Mesh

Mimi Blue Meatballs

Mo’s… A Place for Steaks

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Mr tequila’s cantina & grill

Nada

Napolese Pizzeria

Osteria Pronto

Palomino

Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub

Prime 47…Indy’s Steakhouse

Punch Burger

Pure Eatery

Ram Restaurant and Brewery

Ram Restaurant and Brewery

Rathskeller Restaurant

Red Lion Grog House

Repeal

Rockstone Pizzeria & Pub

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sahm’s Tavern

Saint Joseph Brewery & Public House

SALT ON MASS

Scotty’s Brewhouse

Severin Bar

Shoefly Public House

Shula’s Steak House

Skyline Club

Slippery Noodle Inn

Soupremacy

Spoke and Steele

St. Elmo Steak House

Stacked Pickle IUPUI

Tavern On South

The Capital Grille

The Eagles Nest

The Grub House

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Tap

Thunderbird

Tinker Street

Union 50

Vida

Weber Grill Restaurant

Participating east side restaurants:

Rock Cola 50’s Cafe

The Legend Classic Irvington Café

Participating Midtown restaurants:

10-01 Food & Drink

Ambrosia

Bazbeaux Pizza

Binkley’s Kitchen and Bar

Corner Wine Bar

Delicia

La Chinita Poblana

La Mulita

Louie’s Wine Dive & Ripple Kitchen

Mama Carolla’s

Meridian Restaurant & Bar

Petite Chou Bistro

Recess

Sahm’s Place

Scotty’s Dawghouse

SoBro Cafe

The Jazz Kitchen

The Northside Social

Thr3e Wise Men Broadripple

Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple

Participating northside restaurants:

B Spot Ironworks

Bazbeaux Pizza

Big Lug Canteen

Boulder Creek Dining Company

BRU Burger Bar Carmel

Castleton Grill

Charbonos

Claddagh Irish Pub 96th St Indianapolis

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

divvy

Eddie Merlot’s

Giordano’s

Harry & Izzy’s (Northside)

J Razzo’s

Late Harvest Kitchen

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Matt the Miller’s Tavern

Mimi Blue Meatballs

Mitchell’s Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar

OAKLEYS bistro

Ocean Prime

Petersons Restaurant

Prime 47 Carmel

Pure Eatery Fishers

Rooster’s Kitchen

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Northside Ironworks

Sangiovese Ristorante

Scotty’s Brewhouse

Seasons 52

Squealers Barbeque Grill

Stacked Pickle 96th Street

Stacked Pickle Carmel

Stacked Pickle Fishers

Stacked Pickle West Carmel

Stacked Pickle Westfield

Stone Creek Dining Company Noblesville

Stone Creek Dining Company Zionsville

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

The District Tap

The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery

The Melting Pot

The North End Barbecue & Moonshine

The Ville Restaurant

Woodys Library Restaurant

Participating southside restaurants:

BAR LOUIE

Cheeseburger In Paradise

Hops & Fire Craft Tap House

Johnny Carino’s

Scotty’s Brewhouse

Stacked Pickle Greenwood

Stacked Pickle Southport

Stone Creek Dining Company Greenwood

Vito Provolone’s

Participating westside restaurants: