Over 200 restaurants offering discounted meals as part of Devour Indy
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 200 Indianapolis restaurants will begin offering three-course, value-priced menus starting Monday.
The discounted menus are part of Devour Indy, which takes place two times a year, once in the winter and once in the summer.
This year’s initial Devour Indy events will be held from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5. The summer events will be held from Aug. 21 to Sept. 3.
No coupons or passes are needed to participate and diners are not required to make reservations, but they are “highly recommended.” Patrons will be able to see if the eatery accepts reservations or not by viewing the restaurant’s menu.
Learn more about Devour Indy at the event’s website.
Participating downtown restaurants:
- 1913 Restaurant
- 36 Degrees
- Adobo Grill
- B’s Po Boy
- Bangkok Restuarant & Jazz Bar
- Barcelona Tapas
- Bazbeaux Pizza
- Bluebeard
- BRU Burger Bar Indianapolis
- Burgerhaus
- Cerulean
- CharBlue
- Chef JJ’s Downtown
- Chef Joseph’s at The Connoisseur Room
- Chilly Water Brewing Co.
- Claddagh Irish Pub
- Columbia Club
- Dick’s Last Resort
- Ember Urban Eatery
- Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- FortyFive Degrees
- Giordano’s
- Harry & Izzy’s (Downtown)
- High Velocity
- Hoagies & Hops
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
- Iaria’s Italian Restaurant
- Ike & Jonesy’s
- Indy Ice House
- Livery
- LongBranch Louie’s Wine Dive & Mass Ave. Kitchen
- MacNiven’s Restaurant & Bar
- Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles
- McCormick and Schmicks
- Mesh
- Mimi Blue Meatballs
- Mo’s… A Place for Steaks
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Mr tequila’s cantina & grill
- Nada
- Napolese Pizzeria
- Osteria Pronto
- Palomino
- Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub
- Prime 47…Indy’s Steakhouse
- Punch Burger
- Pure Eatery
- Ram Restaurant and Brewery
- Ram Restaurant and Brewery
- Rathskeller Restaurant
- Red Lion Grog House
- Repeal
- Rockstone Pizzeria & Pub
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sahm’s Tavern
- Saint Joseph Brewery & Public House
- SALT ON MASS
- Scotty’s Brewhouse
- Severin Bar
- Shoefly Public House
- Shula’s Steak House
- Skyline Club
- Slippery Noodle Inn
- Soupremacy
- Spoke and Steele
- St. Elmo Steak House
- Stacked Pickle IUPUI
- Tavern On South
- The Capital Grille
- The Eagles Nest
- The Grub House
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- The Tap
- Thunderbird
- Tinker Street
- Union 50
- Vida
- Weber Grill Restaurant
Participating east side restaurants:
- Rock Cola 50’s Cafe
- The Legend Classic Irvington Café
Participating Midtown restaurants:
- 10-01 Food & Drink
- Ambrosia
- Bazbeaux Pizza
- Binkley’s Kitchen and Bar
- Corner Wine Bar
- Delicia
- La Chinita Poblana
- La Mulita
- Louie’s Wine Dive & Ripple Kitchen
- Mama Carolla’s
- Meridian Restaurant & Bar
- Petite Chou Bistro
- Recess
- Sahm’s Place
- Scotty’s Dawghouse
- SoBro Cafe
- The Jazz Kitchen
- The Northside Social
- Thr3e Wise Men Broadripple
- Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple
Participating northside restaurants:
- B Spot Ironworks
- Bazbeaux Pizza
- Big Lug Canteen
- Boulder Creek Dining Company
- BRU Burger Bar Carmel
- Castleton Grill
- Charbonos
- Claddagh Irish Pub 96th St Indianapolis
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
- divvy
- Eddie Merlot’s
- Giordano’s
- Harry & Izzy’s (Northside)
- J Razzo’s
- Late Harvest Kitchen
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Matt the Miller’s Tavern
- Mimi Blue Meatballs
- Mitchell’s Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar
- OAKLEYS bistro
- Ocean Prime
- Petersons Restaurant
- Prime 47 Carmel
- Pure Eatery Fishers
- Rooster’s Kitchen
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Northside Ironworks
- Sangiovese Ristorante
- Scotty’s Brewhouse
- Seasons 52
- Squealers Barbeque Grill
- Stacked Pickle 96th Street
- Stacked Pickle Carmel
- Stacked Pickle Fishers
- Stacked Pickle West Carmel
- Stacked Pickle Westfield
- Stone Creek Dining Company Noblesville
- Stone Creek Dining Company Zionsville
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse
- The District Tap
- The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery
- The Melting Pot
- The North End Barbecue & Moonshine
- The Ville Restaurant
- Woodys Library Restaurant
Participating southside restaurants:
- BAR LOUIE
- Cheeseburger In Paradise
- Hops & Fire Craft Tap House
- Johnny Carino’s
- Scotty’s Brewhouse
- Stacked Pickle Greenwood
- Stacked Pickle Southport
- Stone Creek Dining Company Greenwood
- Vito Provolone’s
Participating westside restaurants:
- 1911 Grill
- Abyssinia
- Al-Rayan
- Barbecue & Bourbon
- Big Woods
- Chapati
- Dawson’s on Main
- Foyt Wine Vault
- Grindstone Charley’s
- India Palace
- Jiallo’s
- Los Chilaquiles
- Scotty’s Brewhouse
- Stone Creek Dining Company Plainfield
- Szechwan Garden
- Union Jack Pub Speedway