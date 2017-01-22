North side crash claims life of motorcyclist

INDIANAPOLIS – A motorcyclist was killed on the city’s north side Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police and medics were called to Fox Hill Drive, just north of Kessler Boulevard.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the crash.  Police say it appears the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The driver was rushed to the hospital where police say he later died from injuries suffered in the accident.

A small section of Fox Hill Drive was closed while police conducted their investigation and cleaned up the crash scene.

