Magnitude 8 quake hits Solomon Islands, tsunami possible

Posted 12:07 am, January 22, 2017, by
breaking-now-cbs4-2

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) _ A magnitude 8 earthquake has hit the Solomon Islands and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says it could generate tsunami waves on nearby islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit near Arawa in Papua New Guinea at a depth of 167 kilometers (103 miles).

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Solomon Islands are located in the Pacific’s geologically active “Ring of Fire.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s