Four people injured in Indy condo complex fire

Posted 4:48 am, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:57AM, January 22, 2017
highfield-fire

INDIANAPOLIS —  Four people were injured in a northwest side condo fire early Sunday. Three of the victims jumped to safety from upper-level windows before Indianapolis Fire Department crews arrived.

photo courtesy: IFD

photo courtesy: IFD

The drama unfolded about 3:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Highfield Court. A woman and two children decided to leap to safety–jumping from the condo’s windows, which are about 12 feet off the ground, according to a fire department spokesperson. The three were transported to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries.

A fourth victim was visiting the complex. The adult male managed to escape the fire using the stairs. He was being checked for smoke inhalation.

