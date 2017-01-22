Cold front brings cooler temperatures; Slap of reality coming for end of week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front will pass through central Indiana overnight bringing in cooler temperatures to start the work week.

Temperatures will fall through the 50°s and reach the middle 40°s by 7am Monday. Don't expect temperatures to move much through the day, as they hold steady before falling again by late afternoon. Expect temperatures to be in the lower to middle 40°s by 5pm Monday.

Winds will be brisk at times, sustained 10-18mph with gusts to 20mph. This will create wind chill values in the middle 30°s for much of the day.

WEATHER FACTOIDS:

Indianapolis reached 66° Saturday and 61° Sunday. This takes this month in to rare territory when it comes to 60° temperatures.

-- This is the fourth time Indianapolis has reached 60° this month.

-- This is the most number of 60° days for January since 1974.

-- This is only the 5th time since 1872 that Indianapolis has reached 60° four days from January 1-22.

-- Through January 21, this is the 27th warmest start to January in 145 years of records.

SLAP OF REALITY

A cold front is projected to move through Indiana Wednesday ushering in a return to winter. Temperatures will only top out in the 30°s Thursday through at least Sunday. We will also have daily chances for snow showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday. At this time, I don't see any significant snow coming to central Indiana over the next seven days.