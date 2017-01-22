× 11 dead after severe storms strike southern Georgia

Eleven people were killed during severe weather that struck southern Georgia in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

At least two of the deaths were in Brooks County.

The deaths were confirmed by Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Catherine Howden. Howden said the agency was working to assess the damage.

The National Weather Service said most of south Georgia remains under a tornado watch; some under a severe thunderstorm warning; and, in the extreme southern portion north of Tallahassee, Florida, a tornado warning.

The weather service has not classified Georgia’s deadly weather as a tornado.

It followed a fatal tornado Saturday in southern Mississippi, as severe weather gripped much of the Southeast. Preliminary damage assessments conducted in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday showed the tornado packed winds reaching between 136 and 165 mph.

It killed four people and injured at least 20 more in Forrest County, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said. Most damage was near the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency.