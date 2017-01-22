1 person shot downtown near Statehouse

Posted 12:25 am, January 22, 2017, by
downtown-shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and wounded late Saturday near the Indiana Statehouse downtown.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting that left an 18-year-old victim  in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the stomach and wrist.

The incident unfolded shortly after 10 p.m. on N. Capitol Ave. at W. Market St. Two men were walking down the street when they were approached by a large group of men who fired shots at the two pedestrians, according to police on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s