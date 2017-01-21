× Zionsville girls raising the bar with addition of Rachel McLimore

Fourth-ranked Zionsville is soaring to new heights this season with the addition of All-Star Rachel McLimore.

“For the good of Zionsville, it worked out from day one,” Zionsville head coach Andy Maguire said. “Rachel is very easy to get along with. For a girl that’s so talented, she’s so selfless.”

McLimore, a 5’10’ forward, played her first three years at Covenant Christian, her family moved to Zionsville, prompting the DePaul commit to make a seamless transition to the Eagles for her final high school season.

“It’s been super easy because the team’s been so welcoming and encouraging all the time,” McLimore said. “The whole team works hard and we all work together really well.”

“I think sometimes in other cases, its hard when a really good player comes in, some players aren’t sure how to deal with it,” Zionsville sophomore guard Erin Patterson said. “But for us, it’s more like how can she help us reach our goals and how we can combine to make the perfect mix.”

After going 20-4 last season and winning the sectional title, McLimore has helped the Eagles elevate their goals this season.

“Right away, the team said we want to win a state championship and we wanted to work hard to try to achieve that,” McLimore said. “And we want to win our conference because Zionsville has never done that.”

“The great thing is that on our mission statement, everything is still achievable,” Maguire added.

The eagles haven’t dropped a game since November; their only loss coming to Carmel more than two months ago.

“I think the Carmel game helped us, because we lost to them,” McLimore said. “But it was good for us because we looked at what we need to work on to be a state championship team.”

Zionsville will look to make it 18 straight wins Saturday afternoon when they face Hamilton Southeastern.

They’ll begin sectional play on Tuesday.