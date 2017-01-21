× Women’s March movement sets up roots in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The event on Facebook has more than 7,500 guests pledged to attend, but organizers of the Women’s March in Indianapolis expect even more.

“We have it planned down to the second, so I don’t see any glitches,” explained Women’s March organizer Terri Siler. After volunteering for Hillary Clinton’s campaign in Indiana, Siler said she felt called to do something else after Election Day.

“It took me a couple days to get my bearings,” Siler said she was sitting at her computer and saw a posting about the Women’s March in Washington D.C. Knowing many Hoosiers would want to attend but be unable to, Siler said she got the idea to host a sister march in Indianapolis and created the event back on November 11, 2016.

Since then, the Women’s March has spread across the country with more than 600 cities hosting their own rallies in conjunction with the march on Washington D.C.

“The numbers just kept growing,” said Keith Potts, emcee and event manager, “after the Inauguration we already saw sections of the whitehouse.gov website being taken down that were defending LGBT rights, immigrant rights, so it’s so significant and important for us to gather today to energize citizens.

Unlike physical marches in other parts of the country, organizers in Indianapolis planned a rally with a speakers list of 15 people. They range from activists for the trans community to county commissioners.

Dana Black is an activist in the Indianapolis area, she says she views Saturday’s rally as a call to action.

“We don’t want people to be depressed, sad, because America is a great place. Every four years we have a revolution and it’s called an election. We get to effect that change,” Black added.

The Women’s March movement stirred up some controversy earlier this week after a pro-life feminist group was taken off the list of sponsors. Several activists scheduled to speak at the Indianapolis rally say they disagree with excluding any woman from the event.

“People really need to come together, we wanted this rally to be positive, we wanted to give people an opportunity to get involved,” said activist Annette Siegel Gross.

The rally started at the west side of the Indiana State House at 11 a.m. Indiana State Police troopers were on-hand for added security.