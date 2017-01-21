Noblesville police working to identify Chase Bank robbery suspect

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are searching for a male suspect who they say robbed a Chase Bank in Noblesville on Thursday.

Officers were called to the robbery in the 13100 block of Tegler Drive around 11:41 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, witnesses told them the male robber came into the bank and demanded money.

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a black boat and stocking cap at the time of the robbery. He reportedly fled the scene on foot after exiting the bank.

No bank employees, patrons, or citizens were injured during the incident.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-776-6371.

