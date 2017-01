× Marble spill closes part of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — A truck driver lost all his marbles on I-465 and it caused a bit of a traffic headache Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police spokesperson John Perrine tells FOX59 that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer, spilling the load all over the embankment of southbound I-465 near Pendleton Pike.

One lane of I-465 is expected to be closed most of the day for cleanup. No injuries were reported.