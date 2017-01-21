× Jimmy Raye III running Colts’ personnel matters for now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the immediate future, the Indianapolis Colts’ personnel matters are in the hands of Jimmy Raye III.

That was one of the byproducts of owner Jim Irsay firing general manager Ryan Grigson Saturday.

Raye, 48, has been the team’s vice president of football operations since 2013 and held some position in the NFL for 22 seasons. He’ll be among the individuals interviewed to replace Grigson.

Raye’s first responsibility will be joining coach Chuck Pagano – Irsay announced Pagano would return for the 2017 season – at the Senior Bowl beginning Monday in Mobile, Ala.

“Jimmy Raye is going to be working with coach Pagano now,’’ Irsay said. “Jimmy will interview for the general manager job.’’

Prior to joining the Colts, Raye spent 17 seasons with the San Diego Chargers where his roles ranged from director of player personnel (2008-12) to director of college scouting (2000-07) to scout (1996-’99). He was an offensive quality control coach with Kansas City in 1995, and spent the 1991 season as a receiver with the Los Angeles Rams.

Irsay doesn’t believe he’s in a catch-up mode by having to replace his general manager three weeks after the team’s season ended.

“I don’t,’’ he said. “I think that, again, a lot goes into this decision and the time was worth (it) and well-spent in making it at this point. I know that for a certainty.

“No, I do not feel that we’re behind any curve. Jimmy Raye and I even talked this afternoon (about) these guys are leaving for the Senior Bowl on Monday afternoon . . . and some issues we have with the team.

“So again, I think that we’re going to go along with Jimmy, have an excellent pool to look at and interview and I know we have a lot of offer when it comes to, ‘Hey, do you want to come to Indianapolis and win a world championship.’ I’m confident that we will find the exact direction that we need to take in these coming weeks.’’

