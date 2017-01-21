× George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, recovering from illnesses

HOUSTON — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, says both are improving and had a good night as they recover from illnesses at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath says the 92-year-old former president is likely to remain in intensive care for a few more days as he’s being treated for breathing difficulties from pneumonia. He’s been in the Houston hospital now for a week.

McGrath said Saturday that the nation’s 41st president is breathing well without mechanical assistance and called his office Friday evening to check in.

Former first lady Barbara Bush entered the hospital Wednesday with bronchitis. McGrath says she could be discharged Sunday.

Their 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.