Some central Indiana residents can get their taxes filed for free

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You probably don’t want to think about it, but tax season is on the horizon.

But some Hoosiers will get a break. Eligible central Indiana residents can prepare their tax returns for free thanks to Indy Free Tax Prep, a network of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites. The group will ease the burden of tax preparation costs for individuals and families with household incomes of $64,000 or less.

The services are offered in Marion, Hendricks, Morgan and Boone counties. In addition to the free tax prep services, eligible taxpayers can file for free at myfreetaxes.com.

Indy Free Tax Prep will hold a kickoff event on Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Broad Ripple Park. Last year, the group helped file more than 7,500 tax returns at no cost, resulting in $10 million in refunds and $1.8 million in saved tax preparation fees.

For more information about locations and eligibility, visit IndyFreeTaxPrep.com or call 211.

If you claim the Earned Income Tax Credit and/or Additional Child Tax Credit, you should expect a delay in your return due to a new law that requires the IRS to hold refunds until February 15.

Program partners for the program include the City of Indianapolis, United Way of Central Indiana, Ivy Tech Community College, Huntington Bank, Indy Parks, Fairfield Outdoor and IndyGo.