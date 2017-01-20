Man arrested after puppy stolen in Lawrence; dog still missing

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of stealing a puppy in Lawrence earlier this week—but the dog is still missing.

Juan Estrada, 29, Indianapolis, faces a theft charge. He was taken into custody Friday morning at an Indianapolis business, according to Lawrence police.

Police said they were still trying to learn the whereabouts of the puppy, Coco, so he can be returned to his owners.

Police said a man took Coco with him for a quick trip to El Paraiso Mexcian market on Post Road and Pendleton Pike. While he was inside, someone saw Coco and took him. That someone was Estrada, police said. Detectives said clear surveillance of the incident allowed people to identify Estrada and contact the authorities.

As of Friday afternoon, Coco was still missing. Police are hopeful someone will recognize him and help return him to his family.

Anyone with information about the puppy’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.