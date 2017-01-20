× IMPD continues drug crack down under new police chief

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s a new year with a new police chief, but the IMPD continues to crack down on illegal drug dealing in Indianapolis.

On Friday alone the department announced the arrest of a half-dozen suspects following a series of busts.

At a home on south State, three suspects were arrested. A half-dozen guns and synthetic marijuana were seized.

At a northwest side apartment complex, another suspect was busted with 25 thousand dollars in cash and prescription pills.

On the southwest side, police took a man into custody along with thousands of dollars in meth and heroin.

Also this week on 20th street, another three people were arrested also for heroin and meth possession.

Starting last June under former chief Troy Riggs the IMPD began a series of raids busting street level drug dealers. As this week shows, that mission continues under new chief Bryan Roach.

“Chief Roach has talked about a continuation of what we did last year and that means continuing to put pressure on people that are selling and using narcotics in our city,” said IMPD major Richard Riddle.

Last week at a north side home, the IMPD arrested 57-year-old David Minter and found more than 230 marijuana plants being cultivated which absolutely shocked his neighbors.

“You know I didn’t expect it, not from him. I don’t know if he needed money, but that’s not the way to earn it,” said neighbor Sarah Scott.

Living across from an accused drug dealer Sarah says she 100 percent supports the IMPD’s drug fighting plans.

“I’m glad because it’s not just marijuana. They’re catching people with meth and to me selling drugs is just not right,” said Scott.

Chief Roach and his predecessor believe focusing on drug activity is critical to helping cut down on violent crimes long term.

“A number of homicides and non-fatal shootings and even property crimes are tied into the narcotics trade,” said Riddle.

Riddle says in order for the drug fight to succeed, neighbors should always call police when they suspect drug activity on their street.