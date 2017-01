DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.– Rescue crews in Delaware County rescued a horse that was stuck in mud after heavy overnight rainfall.

The horse’s owner woke up Friday morning and found the horse had sunk into the mud and gotten stuck.

He tried to get it out on his own, but called for help around 9 a.m. after seeing it was hypothermic and weak.

It took rescue crews nearly an hour to get the horse free. Officials say the horse is expected to be OK.