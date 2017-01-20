× Downtown rally emphasizes ‘all are welcome’ in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Around 200 people gathered at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument for the BELONG Indy rally Friday. The organizers said they set out to spread a message of inclusion during tense political times.

“I see a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear among all my friends and coworkers,” said Michael Joson, who attended the rally. “I felt this was an opportunity to show that I support everyone in the city.”

Many attendees showed up with signs and wearing pins illustrating their top concerns as a new administration takes the helm in Washington D.C. Speakers from groups like Planned Parenthood, the Muslim Alliance of Indiana and the ACLU addressed the crowd and urged people to remain active in the community.

“I made a conscious decision not to watch the inauguration,” said Lacy Hollings. “I wanted to be a part of something different and be a part of a community where everyone is welcomed.”

At nearly the same time as President Donald Trump was sworn into office, rally attendees took an oath of their own – stating they would protect everyone’s rights.

“Indy can make change by itself no matter what’s happening outside of us,” Joson said.

The event organizers emphasized BELONG Indy was not a partisan gathering. Instead, they said, the event created an opportunity to highlight the ways Indianapolis embraces all people.

Community group members spoke to many of those in attendance and encouraged them to sign up as volunteers.

“It’s time to get clear about where do we go from here and what do we do now?” said Betty Crockum, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Indiana and Kentucky. “We have to stand up, get up and get after it.”