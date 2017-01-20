Daily rain chances continue through the weekend with temperatures about 25 degrees above normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a mild, cloudy and wet day ahead of us. Temperatures will get well into the 50s. Our average high is only 35.

We will see a lot more dry time than wet for your Friday. In fact, the wettest part of the day was this morning. We'll carry an isolated shower chance during the afternoon. The coverage of rain will go up slightly after sunset. If you have plans out on the town tonight be sure to keep the umbrella nearby. It will NOT be a washout, but we'll keep a shower in the forecast through the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday we'll see a lot more dry time than wet with a mainly overcast conditions both days. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm. Overall, there will be a higher chance to get wet on Sunday as compared to Saturday, but we'll see a significant amount of dry time both days.

We'll stay unseasonably mild through the first half of next week with more "winter-like" air moving in late next week and some snow chances returning by next Thursday.