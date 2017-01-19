× Police arrest three suspects after drugs found inside east side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested three people after a narcotics investigation in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, authorities were called to assist Marion County Community Corrections (MCCC) agents with a home visit in the 5300 block of East 20th Street on the city’s east side.

The visit was to check on Holly Keifter, 38, and Matthew Vibbert, 28, who were both serving MCCC sentences at home as a result of various narcotics and theft convictions.

While inside the home, officers say evidence of drug dealing and use were found along with other violations.

A third person, Jacob Joseph, 30, was at the home and was wanted on theft charges and for cutting off his ankle bracelet.

Police seized at least 10 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of heroin, assorted narcotics pills and paraphernalia.

Keifer is facing preliminarily charges of dealing in meth, possession of meth, dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Vibbert was preliminarily charged with dealing in meth, possession of meth, dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Joseph was preliminarily charged with the outstanding warrant for theft, unlawful possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance, and escape.