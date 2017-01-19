Mike Pence to speak at Indiana Society Ball on eve of inauguration

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence Holds Press Conference

WASHINGTON — On the eve of the inauguration, Vice President-elect Mike Pence is speaking in front of some of the Hoosiers who helped him get elected.

Pence is attending the Indiana Inaugural Ball hosted by the Indiana Society of Washington, D.C. tonight. They’ve hosted the ball every inauguration since 1916, but understandably, it’s a much bigger deal this year with Pence in attendance.

In fact, all 1,000 tickets to the ball which will take place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel sold out within one hour.

Pence is the latest vice president to come from Indiana since Dan Quayle took the office in 1989. In fact, Quayle will be in attendance tonight.

Bobby Knight was also spotted at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, but there is no word at this time whether he will speak at the ball or even attend it.

Pence is expected to speak around 8:30 p.m., but there’s no word yet on what exactly he’ll talk about. We will live stream his speech here.

