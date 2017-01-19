LIVE BLOG: CBS4 travels to Washington DC for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration

LIVE STREAM: Family discusses chase, crash that led to deaths of Noblesville father and son

Posted 9:53 am, January 19, 2017
2017 Presidential Inauguration preparations underway in D.C.

WASHINGTON — We’re one day out from the swearing-in ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Washington D.C. has completely transformed to host the big event and accommodate the hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The CBS4 News team is in the nation’s capital to cover the historic event. Pre-inauguration festivities are officially underway; there will be a concert this afternoon at the Lincoln Memorial and the Indiana Inaugural Ball hosted by Karen Pence is this evening.

We also plan to speak with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and we’ll cover any protests that break out.

Follow this live blog throughout the day for the latest updates.

Kylee Wierks - Web Producer January 19, 20179:57 am

