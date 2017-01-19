IU basketball forward OG Anunoby out indefinitely after knee injury

Posted 7:26 pm, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 07:36PM, January 19, 2017
EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 14: OG Anunoby #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers drives around against Kenny Goins #25 of the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at the Breslin Center on February 14, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- On Thursday evening the Indiana men’s basketball team released a statement via their Twitter account, saying that sophomore forward OG Anunoby will be out indefinitely after sustaining a knee injury in their game at Penn State.

The statement says that Anunoby is in the midst of ongoing medical evaluations. The sophomore suffered the injury right before halftime when he went for a rebound under the basket against the Nittany Lions.

