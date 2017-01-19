How to prevent blood clots from going to the brain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States spends 40 billion dollars a year taking care of patients who’ve suffered strokes. Nursing care and drugs, prevent another stroke from happening, are big cost factors. The drugs can also carry side effects.

“Blood thinners,” says Dr. Saeed Shaikh, “have complications and you have too much warfarin on board, then your blood is too thin and you are at increased risk of bleeding, such as bleeding in the gut or bleeding in the brain, which has its own huge costs.”

Boston scientific has come up with another option. It’s called the watchman.

“A watchman is an umbrella shaped device that goes in and gets deployed in the left atrial appendage,” says Dr. Shaikh. “Basically sealing it off from the rest of the heart, so the clots cannot come out and dislodge to other parts of the body.”

It turns out the left atrial appendage can be a problem, especially for people who have irregular heartbeats. The blood can sit, form clots and those clots can travel to the brain. With the watchman blocking it, the clots are trapped before they travel.

“The clots just cannot escape the appendage and come into the main blood flow,’ says Dr. Shaikh.

It takes about 45 days for healing to take place. If the watchman is stable at the end of that 45 day period, there could be good news for the patient.

“Usually 90 percent of the time we are able to close successfully and in 45 days we are able to take that patient off blood thinners.”

