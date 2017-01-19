Heavy rain and a taste of Spring

Heavy rain is likely overnight and will continue through early Friday morning. The rain will end by midday and Friday will be a cloudy, mild day. We’ll stay mild over the weekend with highs near 60, 25 degrees above average. We’ll have sunshine Saturday and more rain late Sunday. Our mild weather will continue into early next week. Enjoy the taste of Spring as colder air and snow showers will return to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely overnight.

Embedded thunderstorms are likely overnight.

A few showers are likely for the morning rush hour.

Rain tapers off by lunchtime.

Up to an inch of rain is likely by Friday morning.

Expect a mild day at the bus stop.

Above average temps are likely through the weekend.

More rain moves in Sunday.

Temperatures will fall on Monday.

