George helps Pacers rally past Kings 106-100 win

Posted 6:15 pm, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 06:17PM, January 19, 2017
File photo

File photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 24 points, Jeff Teague had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a big second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 106-100 on Wednesday night.

Indiana trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half, and then outscored Sacramento 65-40 in the final two quarters to win for the seventh time in eight games.

Reserve Al Jefferson had 20 points in 17 minutes for the Pacers, and Myles Turner had 16 points.

DeMarcus Cousins had 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Sacramento, which lost Rudy Gay to a torn left Achilles tendon in the third quarter. It was Cousins’ fifth career triple-double.

