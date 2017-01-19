× Friends planning large fundraiser to honor man credited with saving sister’s life

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Friends of a man who is credited with saving his sister’s life in a fatal crash say his loss has left a huge hole in their tight-knit gaming community.

Riley Oberhart, 24, could often be found playing Magic the Gathering at Game Time in Castleton. His friends, Scott Townsend and Riley Spelman, work at the store and said the game brought them all together.

“It’s just a big family, a friendly group,” Townsend said.

Oberhart and his father died in a tragic crash last weekend, after a suspect fleeing police in Anderson hit their car as the family drove home. Oberhart’s family credited him with throwing his body in front of his 14-year-old sister, helping to save her life. His mother also survived the crash but both women have a long road to recovery.

“It’s our turn to give it back to the Oberharts,” Spelman said.

The friends, along with the staff at Game Time, have planned a big memorial tournament and fundraiser to help Oberhart’s family. It’s become so large that they moved it to Noblesville High School.

“There’s more people and more love than you could ever imagine,” Spelman said.

They’re hoping to honor Oberhart and the impact he made on many people in the community.

“He was just a big goof ball and he loved to have fun and loved to put a smile on people’s faces,” Townsend said.

“This is a way for us to take something that he loved and give it back to the family,” Spelman said. “He (had) a big heart and a big personality and (it’s) a big space to fill.”

You don’t need to play the game or know anything about it to attend the fundraiser. It will take place Sunday, February 12 from 12 to 8 p.m. and more information can be found here.