INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This fall IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe impressed racing fans with his dance moves on “Dancing with the Stars”. He finished runner-up to Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Indy Sports Central’s Tricia Whitaker asked the Schmidt Peterson driver at IndyCar media day to pass on some of his dancing wisdom. Hinchcliffe “attempted” to teach a pirouette.