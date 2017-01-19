× Daily rain chances continue with temperatures in the 60s by the weekend

It will be an unseasonably warm week of weather, however we will hang onto extensive cloud cover and daily rain chances through next Wednesday. Models have trended DOWN with precipitation totals through Tuesday. We are now looking at 1″ to 1.5″ which is an improvement over the 2″+ that was in the forecast yesterday.

High temperatures will run about 15 degrees above the average this afternoon with overcast conditions and rain developing during the afternoon.

Rain will intensify and become more widespread this evening with a few rumbles of thunder tonight. No severe weather is expected. The 5pm commute will be soggy.

The heaviest rain will roll out in time for the Friday AM drive. We will hang onto a few spotty showers throughout the day on Friday and Saturday but most of the day light hours will be dry. More organized rain moves back in on Sunday.

The warmest day of the week is Saturday with highs ~60. Our average high is 35.

We’ll carry these unseasonably warm temperatures into the first half of next week with daily rain chances continuing through Wednesday. Colder, more “winter-like” weather returns for the second half of next week.

It will be one of the WARMEST Inauguration Days we’ve ever seen in D.C. tomorrow. Highs will be in the 50s with rain chances going up for the afternoon.