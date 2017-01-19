CBS4 travels more than 500 miles with the Roving Elephants to D.C. for the inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A group of nearly 100 Hoosier's took the 500-plus mile-long trip from central Indiana to our nations capitol.

The group called the Roving Republicans is made up of local congressmen, elected officials, and friends of the future Vice President Mike Pence. Organized by Congressman Tom Saunders and his wife, Sue, the Roving Elephants began their journey from different stops in Shelbyville, Ind. and Richmond early Wednesday morning. After a few stops along the way, the group made it to the D.C. area Wednesday night to begin a week and weekend of inaugural events.

CBS4'S Shannon Houser was along for the ride. She went on the bus with the Roving Elephants.

Ty Hill from Richmond is one person on the Roving Elephants Tour. She said seeing the inauguration is part of the American Dream. She and her family are immigrants from The Middle East.

"I believe in him. I really do. I think he’s a good man and I think Mr. Trump was smart to pick him," Hill said of Pence.

"I’m 68 and it’s probably once in a lifetime for me. I guess I’m patriotic. We need to take this seriously and I want to see our 45th president take his oath of office," said Barbara Beeson from Hagerstown.

The Roving Elephants spent Thursday taking a tour of D.C. They walked through the Anderson home, also known as The Society of Cincinnati. They also walked through the halls of Woodrow Wilson's home. In the kitchen, there's a replica of what an ice box would have looked like. The one on display is made in Indiana, which was a huge hit with the Roving Elephants.

"It’s kind of humbling to have our good friends from Indiana, all of us Hoosiers over here, supporting our governor, now to be our Vice President of the United States. I’m very, very proud," said J.R. Showers from Shelby County. He added, "one of the highlights of my life. I guess I would have said this would be on my bucket list to go to the inauguration, but to go to the inauguration of a vice president from Indiana, it can’t get any better than that."

On Thursday night, many of the Roving Elephants will attend the Indiana Society Ball. Friday morning, many of them will head to the parade route where they have tickets to the inauguration. Tom Saunders said he was personally invited by Vice President-Elect Mike Pence to attend the inauguration and given a ticket closer to the ceremony stage.

"It’s a very proud moment for the state of Indiana. I think every Hoosier is very proud of that," said Donald May of Mooreland.

On Saturday afternoon, the Roving Elephants will attend a special luncheon before they head back on the bus on Sunday for Indiana.