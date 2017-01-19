Wet weather expected in Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day

Posted 10:24 pm, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:44PM, January 19, 2017
inauguration-day3

The average high temperature for Inauguration Day is 43 degrees. This year we are expecting temperatures to be above average. In fact, this will be one of the warmest days for the ceremony. The swearing in of Vice President-Elect Mike Pence and President-Elect Donald Trump is scheduled for noon Friday and rain is likely.

dc1

Rain will move toward Washington D. C. Friday morning.

dc2

Rain will intensify by midday.

dc3

Rain will taper of during the afternoon.

inauguration-day1

Temperatures will be mild on Friday.

inauguration-day2

 

No extreme weather is expected.

