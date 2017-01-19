× Wet weather expected in Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day

The average high temperature for Inauguration Day is 43 degrees. This year we are expecting temperatures to be above average. In fact, this will be one of the warmest days for the ceremony. The swearing in of Vice President-Elect Mike Pence and President-Elect Donald Trump is scheduled for noon Friday and rain is likely.

Rain will move toward Washington D. C. Friday morning.

Rain will intensify by midday.

Rain will taper of during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild on Friday.

No extreme weather is expected.