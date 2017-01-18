Weekend lanes restrictions and ramp closures set for I-70 this weekend in downtown Indy

i-70-weekend-construction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Repairs to concrete bridge railing will require lane and ramp closures this weekend on Interstate 70 on the south side of downtown Indianapolis according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, INDOT contractors will close the left lane of eastbound I-70 at Exit 79 to Meridian and Illinois streets. 

At the same time, the West Street entrance ramp to eastbound I-70 will then be closed, and the eastbound I-70 Exit 79B access to Illinois Street will also be closed. However the eastbound Exit 79B access to Meridian Street will remain open. 

These restrictions are planned to end around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

